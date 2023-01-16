On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.
WKSD
Monday, January 16 – Crestview at Van Wert (girls)
Tuesday, January 17 – Antwerp at Continental (girls)
Thursday, January 19 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, January 20 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp (boys)
Saturday, January 21 – Celina at Crestview (boys)
WERT
Friday, January 20 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert (boys)
Saturday, January 21 – Van Wert at Coldwater (boys)
