Outdoorsman certificate…

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association recently received a Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association certificate of appreciation as well as training equipment for Outdoorsmen programming. The Outdoorsmen offer their facilities to the Sheriff’s Office for annual qualifying and hold Ladies’ Day and Youth Day events to train participants in the basics of firearm safety and marksmanship. Pictured from left to right: Outdoorsmen Doug Kimmey, Sherriff’s Office Detective Nathan Huebner, Outdoorsmen Larry Bigelow, Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, and Outdoorsmen Steve Lichtensteiger. Photo submitted