Weekend roundup: boys, girls hoops

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Van Wert 68 Bryan 44

Van Wert bounced back from Friday’s two point loss to St. Marys Memorial with a 68-44 win over Bryan on Saturday.

The Cougars (8-4) steadily pulled away, leading 15-8 after one quarter, 29-16 at halftime and 46-31 after three quarters. Aidan Pratt led all scorers with 19 points, including nine in the second quarter and a triple that beat the halftime buzzer. Nate Phillips scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including a crowd pleasing one-handed slam dunk, and finished with 14 points. Garett Gunter also finished in double figures, with 10 points.

The Golden Bears (3-10) had two players finish in double figures – Joe Watson (12) and Jase Keplar (10).

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Antwerp 66 Lincolnview 31

The visiting Archers raced out to a 24-8 first quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 66-31 win over Lincolnview on Saturday.

Antwerp (9-2) led 43-16 at halftime and 60-25 after three quarters. Landon Brewer converted 6-of-8 three point attempts and led the Archers with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Altimus finished with 14 points.

Kreston Tow and Austin Bockrath each scored eight points for Lincolnview (1-11), and Cal Evans had five rebounds in the loss.

The Lancers will host Kalida tonight and Antwerp will host rival Wayne Trace on Friday.

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 59 Hicksville 50

HICKSVILLE — Makayla Jackman lit up the scoreboard with 22 points and Emerson Walker added 16, and Lincolnview defeated Hicksville 59-50 on Saturday afternoon. It was the second win over a GMC school in three days.

The Lancers (8-7) led 17-13 after one quarter, with Jackman and Addysen Stevens each scoring five, then Lincolnview went on to enjoy a 31-25 halftime advantage. The lead was 44-36 entering the final period.

Lindsey Bergman paced Hicksville (2-12) with 16 points and Kennedy Adams had 14.

Lincolnview will host Bluffton on Thursday.