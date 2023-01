Charcoal portrait…

Area residents Dave and Millie Bean have donated this portrait of Andrew and Susanna (Shisler) Keck to the John Paulding Historical Society. The portrait is believed to have been drawn in charcoal by their son, Charles, in the 1880s or 1890s. It now hangs in the museum’s Ray Keck genealogy society display. The museum is currently closed for the winter but will reopen to the public on Feb. 21. Photo submitted