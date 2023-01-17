Helen L. (Tribolet) Crone

Helen L. (Tribolet) Crone, 96, of Van Wert passed away at 8:47 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

She was born on January 16, 1927, to Samuel and Pearl (Wistner) Tribolet, who both preceded her in death. She married Donald Eugene Crone June 21, 1947, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2010.

Helen Crone

Family survivors include sons, Brent Crone and Barry (Leslie) Crone; four grandchildren, Jason (Kassi) Crone, Stacie (Matt) Lautzenheiser, Tammy (Joe) Bruns and Susan (Paul) McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Lindsay (Andrew) Whitcomb, Lily Crone, Tyson (Nichole) Crone, Dylan and Jacob Lautzenheiser, Bella Bruns and Caitlyn and Jillian McDaniel; two great- great-grandsons, Carson and Easton Crone; a special friend, Wilbur Williamson; sister-in-law, Maxine Mock, and many nieces and nephews who are loved dearly.

Helen was also preceded in death by her brothers, Chester, Doyle, Lawrence and Ralph Tribolet, and sisters, Mary Tomlinson, Marcelle Kreischer, Erma Van Eman and Dorotha Stirn.

Helen was an 80 year member of the former Bethel United Methodist Church, she then joined First United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Van Wert Women’s Club, Van Wert American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, and the Van Wert Ladies.

Helen retired from Van Wert National Bank.

She loved to travel, spend summers at the lake and spend time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert County Relay For Life or to Homestead at Towne Center Memory Care Unit.

