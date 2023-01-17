Jeanette A. Walls

Jeanette A. Walls, 87 of Mendon, passed away at 10:43 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, with her family by her side at Wexner OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

She was born December 20, 1935, in New Weston, Ohio, to Raymond and Matilda (Hoehne) Homan, who both preceded her in death. Dhe married Lowell E. (Gene) Walls November 10, 1956.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin (Barb) Walls of Celina, and Kerry (Heidi) Walls, Mendon; two daughters, Kelly (Jeff) Lloyd, Venedocia, and Kathy (Tom) Coon, Celina; 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Jutte of Coldwater, Raymond (Carol) Homan of Anna, Dennis Homan of Florida, and Preston (Linda) Boardwine of Cleveland; in-laws, Shirley Roediger of Celina, Carolyn Sue John of Van Wert, Don (Arlene) Walls of New Philadelphia and Gary Walls of Rockford.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Coon; sisters, Evelyn (Jerry) Moorman, Shirley (Jim) Clark, Della Mae (Vick) Rosenbeck and Leonard Jutte; in-laws, (Dewayne) Donna Walls (Lois) and Gayle Feasby, (Eleanor) Verlin Feasby, (Dorothy) Wilbert Stoll, (Alice) Curtis Parnell, David Walls, Stan Roediger and Sharon Walls.

Jeanette retired from the Mercer County Courthouse. She cherished spending time with her family and loved living on the family farm. Her favorite past time was reading books, loved watching sports and the Hallmark Channel. She enjoyed cooking for her family and baking cookies.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Celina with Father John Tonkin officiating. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home. Burial will follow at North Grove Cemetery in Celina.

Preferred memorials: Immaculate Conception Church.

