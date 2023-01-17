Lancer wrestlers compete at duals
VW independent sports/submitted information
CONVOY — Lincolnview competed at the Crestview Duals on Saturday, with one wrestler tying a school record for fastest pin. Results are listed below:
Archbold 51 Lincolnview 18
Maumee 68 Lincolnview 12
Ada 42 Lincolnview 30
Defiance 30 Lincolnview 24
Lincolnview 36 Paulding 18
Individual records:
113 – Skylar Byer 1-4
126 – Joe Sawyer 2-3
138 – Cody Ricker 5-0
150 – Sha-Lyn Boroff 1-4
157 – Alex Hefner 3-2
165 – John Hamilton 3-2
175 – Dylan Bowyer 5-0 (tied school record, 8-second pin)
285 – Adan Quintero 0-1
285 – Tyler Ulrey 4-0
