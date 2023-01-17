Lancer wrestlers compete at duals

VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Lincolnview competed at the Crestview Duals on Saturday, with one wrestler tying a school record for fastest pin. Results are listed below:

Archbold 51 Lincolnview 18

Maumee 68 Lincolnview 12

Ada 42 Lincolnview 30

Defiance 30 Lincolnview 24

Lincolnview 36 Paulding 18

Individual records:

113 – Skylar Byer 1-4

126 – Joe Sawyer 2-3

138 – Cody Ricker 5-0

150 – Sha-Lyn Boroff 1-4

157 – Alex Hefner 3-2

165 – John Hamilton 3-2

175 – Dylan Bowyer 5-0 (tied school record, 8-second pin)

285 – Adan Quintero 0-1

285 – Tyler Ulrey 4-0