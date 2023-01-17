Lincolnview falls to Kalida 61-32

VW independent sports

Kalida had three players reach double digits and the Wildcats defeated Lincolnview 61-32 in a makeup game played on Monday night. The game was originally scheduled for December 23, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Evan Stechshulte led all scorers with 20 points, Jaden Smith added 13 and Ethan Warneke finished with 10. The Wildcats led 10-8 after one quarter and 23-16 at halftime. A 23-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter gave Kalida a commanding 46-25 lead entering the final period.

Cal Evans led Lincolnview with 10 points while Kreston Tow finished with eight. Austin Bockrath pulled down six rebounds for the Lancers (1-12).

Lincolnview will travel to Bluffton on Friday while Kalida (10-4) will host Leipsic in a key Putnam County League game the same night.