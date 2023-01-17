Pump prices falling, still higher than this time last year

Self-serve regular at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington was below the statewide average on Monday. The same could be said about diesel fuel as well. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

There’s some good news at the pumps – average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations throughout the Buckeye State. Even so, prices in Ohio are 29.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.

Locally, Monday’s price for self-serve regular ranged from a low of $3.02 per gallon at Murphy USA to $3.19 per gallon at Tyler’s Short Stop. Outside of Van Wert, gas was $3.15 per gallon at Ohio City Express and $3.25 at Marathon in Convoy. In Delphos, all four of the city’s gas stations were charging $2.88 or less for self-serve regular.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.69 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back 10 years:

January 16, 2022: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2021: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 16, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

January 16, 2019: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 16, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 16, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 16, 2016: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

January 16, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 16, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)