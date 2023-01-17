VW Cougar bowlers take down O-G

VW independent sports

Van Wert bowlers enjoyed a sweep of Ottawa-Glandorf at Olympic Lanes on Monday, with the boys winning 2691-2515 and the girls posting a 2437-2137 victory.

Nevin Pierce had a two-game series of 412 and a high game of 220. Tristian Blackmore rolled a two-game series 363 and Christian German had a 205 game. The Cougars improved to 4-3 (3-3 WBL).

Mercades Hammond led the girls with a two-game series of 208-202-410. Reagan Horine had a 215-169-284 series, and Makenna Nagel added a solid 167 game. The Cougars moved to 3-4 (3-3 WBL)

The junior varsity girls were defeated 1768-1396. Chloe Dettrow led the Cougar JV squad with a 227 series.