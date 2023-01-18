Helen M. Jewett

Helen M. Jewett, 92 of Van Wert, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at Defiance CHP Hospice.

She was born in August 3,1930, in Buffalo, New York, to John Wallace Nelson and Isabelle Mae (Bois) Nelson, who both preceded her in death.

Helen Jewett

After high school, at age 18, she joined the US Air Force as one of the first wave of women to enter. Helen served from 1948 to 1952 and then she was honorably discharged. In the Air Force is where she met her future husband, Harold Jewett who passed away on November 3, 2006. The two were married on November 30, 1953, and remained married for well over 50 years until his death.

The first part of Helen’s married life was spent as a homemaker. She eventually went to college and received her Master’s Degree in Education from University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne. She then spent 27 years teaching English and American literature at Wayne Trace High School. Helen was active in the Van Wert Civic Theatre with her husband, Hal. She was also a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and enjoyed singing in the choir for 65 years.

Family survivors include five children, Denny (Robin) Jewett of Willshire, Scott (Paula) Jewett of Tipp City, Ohio, Chris (Stan) Sheehan of Van Wert, Stuart (Barb) Jewett of Van Wert and Jeni Jewett (Dennis Miller) of Van Wert. Grandchildren include Jason (Jill) Jewett, Lucas (Claire) Jewett, Tyler Jewett, Allie Jewett (Tommy Boyd), Megan Sheehan (Andrew Schlieter), Logan (Annalise) Sheehan, Katie Sheehan (Michael Herald), Veronica Jewett, Casey Jewett (Andrew Taylor), Drew (Saundra) Moore, Andrea Campbell (Adam Weiser) and Sheila Collins (Tyler Kreischer). She also has 14 great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by half siblings John, Leo and Jeannie Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, June Storm and Doris McDonald and one brother, Jimmy Nelson.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert with Rev. J. H. Vanlal Hruaia officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will take place at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the First Presbyterian Church, Van Wert or the Van Wert Civic Theatre Group.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.