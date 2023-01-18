Jill Ann Tarlton

Jill Ann Tarlton, 70, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday January 11, 2023, after a five year battle with leukemia.

Jill Tarlton

She was born May 2, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of David and Virginia (Foreman) Pollock, who both preceded her in death. She married Clifford Tarlton July 18, 1976, and he survives.

Other family survivors include stepchildren, Lora (Mark) Doty, of Tucson, and Skip (Marcy) Tarlton of Tucson; several step-grandchildren; two sisters, Lynn Miller of Middle Point; Jan Glass of Van Wert; a brother, Steven (Diana) Pollock of Van Wert, along with many nieces and nephews.

Jill graduated from Lincolnview High School with the Class of 1970. She worked several years in physical therapy and then pursued a career with law enforcement in Tucson and finished her working years with the federal court system.

Jill loved bingo at the nearby casino and shopping. She enjoyed camping and fishing trips with her husband in the great Arizona weather and landscapes. She had a wonderful sense of humor and you could always hear her laugh unless her University of Arizona teams were losing.

Private family services were held in Tucson.