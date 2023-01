Lincolnview homecoming…

Lincolnview High School held its annual homecoming this weekend. The homecoming court included (front row, left to right): sophomore Emerson Walker, seniors Breck Evans, Zada Walker and Maceyn Snyder, junior Sydney Fackler and freshman Keira Breese, and (back row): sophomore Kreston Tow, seniors Trey Evans, Caden Hanf and Cody Kittle, junior Reide Jackson and freshman Gavin Evans. Walker was crowned as homecoming queen and Evans was named king. Photo submitted