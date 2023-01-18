Van Wert burglary suspect changes plea

VW independent staff

One of two men accused of breaking into a Van Wert home and beating a person there appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Johnathon Miller, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plead to guilty to aggravated burglary, a first degree felony; felonious assault, a second degree felony; theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m.

The charges are tied to an early May, 2022 armed burglary at a home in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. Two people were in the home at the time and one was brutally beaten with a gun. Miller and a co-defendant, Kaiden Gilbert, 18, of Van Wert were arrested June 30.

Gilbert is awaiting trial on one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of felonious assault. His trial is scheduled to begin February 9 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

In a separate hearing held this morning, Jaime Stemen, 54, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to having weapons under disability, a third degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. Stemen was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. February 15.