Demolition of the former Anthony Wayne School on N. Jefferson St. in Van Wert is underway. The building, which opened in 1931, has been vacant for a number of years and had become an eyesore. The property and building were acquired by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) last year. A $224,000 Brownfield grant was secured to help with cleanup costs. According to Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam, a required asbestos abatement was completed before demolition began. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent