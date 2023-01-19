The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Demolition of the former Anthony Wayne School on N. Jefferson St. in Van Wert is underway. The building, which opened in 1931, has been vacant for a number of years and had become an eyesore. The property and building were acquired by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) last year. A $224,000 Brownfield grant was secured to help with cleanup costs. According to Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam, a required asbestos abatement was completed before demolition began. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

