Chamber to present Viva Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards dinner on Wednesday, February 15, at Willow Bend Country Club. It will be a Las Vegas themed event — “Viva Van Wert” — with music and entertainment provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos, who boast some of the best entertainers in the industry .

The evening will begins with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with appetizers and event-themed cocktails, followed by dinner and the annual awards program recognizing area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

Tickets are $50 per person, with corporate tables for eight (includes a complimentary bottle of wine) available at $400.

To register for the event, click here or contact the Chamber office at 419-238-4390 or at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.