New lift van…

Through a Federal Transit Administration and ODOT Enhanced Mobility Grant, the Van Wert County Council on Aging was awarded a Ford Transit lift equipped van. The Enhanced Mobility Grant helps seniors and individuals with disabilities by removing barriers to transportation service and expands transportation mobility options. This is especially important in rural communities without public transportation. The Council on Aging appreciates Braun Ambulance’s support of this program by providing the lettering on the vehicle. If you know of a Van Wert County senior in need of transportation, they can reach out to the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011. Pictured from left to right are customer care specialists Don Coleman, Mike Moran, Karen Adams and Michelle Tate; Council on Aging Administrative Assistant Samantha Turnwald, and Kip Massoth, Customer Care Team Leader. Photo submitted