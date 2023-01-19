VW Cougar wrestlers defeat Bath

VW independent sports

Van Wert grapplers enjoyed a 57-21 win over Bath at the Cougars Den on Tuesday.

Renson Spear (126), Fletcher Smith (175) and Caleb Bledsoe (190) each pinned their respective opponents, while Abram Collins (138) won by decision. Van Wert also wins via void by Wesley Vaughn (106), Matthew Dunno (113), Briggs Wallace (132), Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth (144), James Smith (157) and Breese Bollenbacher (215).

The Cougars will host Ottawa-Glandorf tonight, then will host the first annual Graig Pollock Memorial Team Duals on Saturday.