VW to be well-represented at game

VW independent sports

Three Van Wert football players will participate in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North/South Game on Saturday, April 29, at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

Quarterback Aidan Pratt and receivers Nate Phillips and Maddix Crutchfield will play in the Division IV-VII South squad. In addition, the team will be coached by Van Wert head coach Keith Recker.