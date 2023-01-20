Convoy Fire to hold pancake breakfast

VW independent staff

CONVOY — It’s a good time to make breakfast plans for Saturday, February 4. That’s when the annual Convoy Fire and EMS Pancake Day will be held, featuring sausage, coffee, milk, orange juice and of course, pancakes.

Food will be served and a bake sale will be offered from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Convoy Community Building, 5348 Ohio 49. It’s a free will donation event and proceeds will help purchase new fire equipment.