Girl hit by semi-truck in Van Wert

VW independent staff

A teenage girl was injured Friday morning when she was struck by a semi-truck in Van Wert.

According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, the accident occurred at 6:31 a.m. in the area of Glenn St. and Webster Ave. The 15-year-old girl was walking to school when the accident occurred. She was transported to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.