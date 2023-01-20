Knights race by Delphos Jefferson 72-43

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — It’s become a common theme for No. 5 Crestview this season – balanced scoring and great defense translating into a win.

Four Knights finished in double figures and the defense held the Wildcats to single digits in the middle two quarters, which led to a 72-43 Northwest Conference win on Friday. It was the ninth straight victory by the Knights (12-1, 4-1 NWC).

Crestview got off to a fast start, racing out to a 30-19 first quarter lead. Gavin Etzler and Nate Lichtle each hit a pair of treys and Carson Hunter added seven points in the period. Trent Teman and Isaac Gallmeier each scored five in the quarter for Delphos Jefferson (6-8, 2-2 NWC).

Behind six more points by Hunter and five by Lichtle, the Knights outscored the Wildcats 17-5 in the second quarter and led 47-24 at halftime.

Wren Sheets and Etzler combined for 11 points in the third quarter and Crestview carried a 64-32 win into the final stanza. Jaret Harting and Connor Sheets accounted for all of Crestview’s fourth quarter scoring.

Etzler led the Knights with 16 points, while Hunter and Lichtle each added 15. Wren Sheets finished with 10 points. Teman led the Wildcats with nine points while Cody Bailey had eight.

Free throws were at a premium in the game – Crestview attempted just six and converted five, while Delphos Jefferson 5-of-8 attempts.

Crestview will host Celina tonight while Delphos Jefferson will play at Ayersville.

Box score

Crestview 30 17 17 8 – 72

Jefferson 19 5 8 11 – 43

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 6-1-16; Mitch Temple 3-0-6; Carson Hunter 7-0-15; Jaret Harting 2-0-4; Nate Lichtle 5-2-15; Wren Sheets 4-2-10; Connor Sheets 2-0-4; Nasir Easterling 1-0-2

Delphos Jefferson: Trent Teman 3-3-9; Isaac Gallmeier 3-0-7; Andrew Miller 2-0-4; Caden Carder 3-0-7; Cody Bailey 3-2-8; Alijah Petty 1-0-2; Karder Agner 3-0-6

JV: Crestview 59-24