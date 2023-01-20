Michael W. Jones

Michael W. Jones, 68, of Van Wert, passed away on January 17, 2023. He was the best husband, dad, grandpa, and friend that anyone could ever have, dream or even wish for. He brought those close to him endless happiness throughout his life and will be so sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father Earl Jones, mother Patricia Jones, brother Terrance Jones, mothers-in-law Barbara Duryea and Dorothy Moll, and fathers-in-law Joseph Moll and Budd Duryea.

Michael Jones

He is survived by his wife Jeanette of Van Wert; his son, Michael (Jodi) Jones of Bryan; daughters Merissa (Matt) DeLuca of Chicago, and Madelyn (Thomas Chenault) Jones of Columbus; his grandson Michael Jones, Jr. of Bryan; his granddogs Senator and Bugatti, and his grandcat Sheldon. He is also survived by his brothers Mitch Jones, Jerry Jones, Dan Jones, and his sister Kathy (Rick) VanWerden and his many nieces and nephews.

He was born in Reed City, Michigan, and raised on a farm built by his father in the city of Jackson. He adored growing up on the farm and made many wonderful memories there with his parents, brothers, and sister. He had graduated from East Jackson High School in 1972. During his high school years, he had met the love of his life, Jeanette, and married her shortly after graduating.

Michael and Jeanette married in 1974 but in total, they were together for over 50 years. To have such a strong and endless love, like he had for Jeanette, is something to be truly admired. If you knew them, you would know they did everything together, laughing and smiling the entire time. They loved to go on their dates every week – even if it was just driving around and talking, they loved to travel around the country (especially to St. Ignace in Michigan and Palm Springs in California), and every night they would make sure the last thing they said to each other was how much they loved the other.

He gave the same amount of love to his children. His son, Michael, was born while on a military assignment in Germany. His favorite memories with his son were going camping every year together in Ellsworth, Michigan, getting to take him to his family’s farm and explore the land, and even building the shed in the back yard at his home in Van Wert alongside both his son Mike and his daughter Merissa.

His daughter, Merissa, was born shortly after they moved to Van Wert from Jackson. He fondly remembered walking her down the aisle at her wedding, visiting her and Matt in DC, watching the Ohio State-Michigan games together (he loved the Wolverines, she went to Ohio State), gardening tomatoes with her, and – most of all – bonding with her dog, Senator.

His daughter, Madelyn, was born not too long after Merissa. He loved exploring the woods with her behind their home, pointing out all the wild animals he would see (especially the red foxes), going on walks when the snow was falling just right, decorating for the holidays, and sharing her passion for the outdoors and science.

He also shared a great love for his country. He considered himself a patriot and he loved being able to have the chance to serve his country by being in the United States Army. He continued to show his love by flying the American flag in his yard, exchanging stories about his time in the military, and reading about the history and current military events. Both in and out of the military, he had a passion for his work and his company (Eaton/Danfoss), where he was employed for over 40 years. A company man, he absolutely loved his job and everyone he worked with.

He will always be remembered for his positive energy, his wonderful sense of humor, his never-ending kindness, and his great laugh.

Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Cowan and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, at the funeral home with a rosary service before at 10:45 a.m. A burial service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Fort Custer Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.