Pirates overwhelm Lincolnview 76-43

VW independent sports

BLUFFTON — Bluffton set the tone early by charging out to a 20-8 first quarter lead, and the Pirates went on to defeat Lincolnview 76-43 on Friday.

Five of Bluffton’s seven first quarter baskets were three pointers, including a pair by Marek Donaldson and two by Terron Boblitt. Seven different Pirate players scored in the second quarter and Bluffton (8-5, 4-1 NWC) took a 40-14 lead into halftime. John-Paul Yoder scored six points in the third quarter and Carson Soper added five to boost the lead to 61-32 entering the final period. Lincolnview’s Cal Evans scored seven points in the third quarter and Evan Cox added five.

Evans and Kreston Tow each scored 11 for the Lancers. Wade Ginther led Bluffton with 17 points, while Donaldson and Soper added 14 and 10 respectively.

Lincolnview (1-13, 0-4 NWC) will play at Parkway tonight.