State patrol seeking new troopers

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for women and men who are interested in joining their ranks.

Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid. Cadets receive college-level instruction in Ohio laws, human relations, and crash investigation among other things. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving, and many other topics.

“The training our cadets receive sets them up for a successful and rewarding career with the Patrol,” said Captain William N. Bowers, Findlay District commander. “Those interested in a fulfilling profession with the Patrol should contact our District recruitment liaisons or your local post to learn about our many opportunities.”

Those interested must be 21 years of age at the time of graduation from the Academy and must enter the Academy prior to their 40th birthday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol employs highly-motivated and well-trained professionals who are committed to providing quality service to those who live, visit and do business in the great state of Ohio.

If you or anyone you know is interested in a career with the Patrol should contact the Findlay District recruitment team at 419.423.3444, or visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov.