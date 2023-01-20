Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Crestview High School senior Megan Mosier (pictured above with Lodge Secretary Michael C. Stanley) and Vantage Career Center senior Serenity Sites (below) as the recipients of the Student of the Month for December. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Photos submitted