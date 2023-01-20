The Lion in the Winter is the next VWCT production

Pictured from back, left to right are Alexander Blubaugh, Shelia Chilcote-Collins, Evan Joseph, Abby Delong, Josey Darrow Bottom Doug Norton and Nick Patton. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre is set to present the delightfully witty drama The Lion in Winter by James Goldman.

Under the direction of Sarah Glover, the cast consists of Doug Norton in the title role as King Henry II of England. Making her long awaited return to the stage is Sheila Chilcote-Collins as his Queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine. Henry and Eleanor’s sons are played by Alexander Blubaugh as Richard (of Lionheart fame), Josey Darrow as brilliant but scheming Geoffrey, and Nick Patton as adorable yet foolish John. Abby Delong will be playing Princess Alias of France, while VWCT returner Evan Joseph plays King Philip of France with startling Charisma.

The Lion in Winter, a bold tale set in Castle Chinon, Christmas 1183. King Henry plans to announce his successor to the throne from among his three sons. First however he must outwit his brilliant but rebellious wife Queen Eleanor, whom he has just let out of jail, “only for the holidays.” Henry wants John. Eleanor wants Richard. But what about Geoffrey? And now the King of France has arrived demanding his sister’s wedding to the heir, or war. His sister – who is also Henry’s mistress.

This show offers humor with gripping drama, à la Game of Thrones. The Lion In Winter runs at 8 p.m. February 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 12 and 19. Tickets are $16. A senior discount ticket at $14 is available for advanced reservations only. Call 419-238-9689 to leave a voicemail or visit vwct.org to buy tickets online. Van Wert Civic Theatre is located at 118 S. Race St.