Thursday accident…

The Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Fire Department were summoned to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of E. Main St. and N. Franklin St. Thursday afternoon. A man was injured after his motorcycle and a U.S. Postal Service mail truck collided at the intersection. He was taken from the scene to Van Wert Health for treatment. Check back later for more information. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer