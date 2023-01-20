VW independent girls hoops roundup

Delphos Jefferson 41 Crestview 37

CONVOY — Delphos Jefferson remained undefeated in NWC play with a key 41-37 win over Crestview on Thursday.

The game was tight throughout. The two teams were deadlocked 10-10 after one quarter, then Crestview took a one point lead into halftime, 19-18. The third quarter proved to be the difference as the visiting Wildcats enjoyed a four point scoring advantage and led 31-28 entering the final period.

Crestview’s Cali Gregory led all scorers with 19 points, while Delphos Jefferson’s Alyvia Lindeman had 18. Teammate Lauren French pulled down 15 rebounds in the win.

Delphos Jefferson (15-1, 5-0 NWC) will host Ottoville on Saturday and Crestview (11-4, 4-2 NWC) will travel to Shawnee on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 45 Bluffton 39

Lincolnview used a 32-18 second half scoring advantage to pull away from Bluffton 45-39 on Thursday.

The Lancers trailed 7-5 after the first quarter and 19-13 at halftime. Emerson Walker led Lincolnview with 15 points, while Riley Eachus paced Bluffton (11-5, 1-4 NWC) with 11.

Lincolnview (9-8, 2-3 NWC) will play at Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Van Wert 34

OTTAWA — Van Wert trailed by just six, 25-19 at halftime, but No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf seized control in the second half on the way to a 62-34 win on Thursday.

Kyra Welch and Sofi Houg scored 12 and 11 respectively for the Cougars. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Karsyn Erford led all scorers with 14 points.

The Cougars (9-7, 3-3 WBL) will host Shawnee next Thursday.