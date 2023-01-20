VW independent HS sports briefs

VW independent sports

Wrestling

Van Wert 71 Ottawa-Glandorf 6

For the second time in three days, Van Wert won a Western Buckeye League dual match, defeating Ottawa-Glandorf 71-6.

Renson Spear (126), Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth (144), James Smith (157) and Caleb Bledsoe (190) each won by pin, while Briggs Wallace (132) won by technical fall. Wesley Vaughn (106), Matthew Dunno (113), Xavier Leal (120), Abram Collins (138), Ethan Johnson (150), Morgein Bigham (165) and Fletcher Smith (175) each won by forfeit.

The Cougars will host the first annual Graig Pollock Memorial Team Duals

Bowling

Ottawa-Glandorf 2532 Lincolnview 2197 (boys)

Ottawa-Glandorf 2130 Lincolnview 2107 (girls)

OTTAWA — The Titans swept Lincolnview in varsity bowling action at Highland Lanes on Thursday.

Warren Mason led the Lancers and all bowlers with a 223-265-488 series, followed by Evan Elling (180-150-330), Logan Block (141-128-269), Jared Boughan (111-116-227) and Jade Hundley (110-85-195).

Leigha Shatzer led Lincolnview with a 234-170-414 series, followed by Melody Gorman (140-125-265), Abby Dannenfelser (154-110-264), Lily Price (117-108-225) and Leigha Bendele (108).