Harold E. Boley, 91, of Elida, passed away at 11:58 p.m Friday, January 19, 2023, at his residence.

He was born January 8, 1932, in Rockford to Carl and Leota (Kaylor) Boley who preceded him in death. He married Kay J. Galloway October 9, 1954, and survives in Elida.

Mr. Boley retired as a supervisor from Ford Motor Company in 1988. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Lima Baptist Temple and its Masterbuilders Class. Following retirement, he and his wife served the Lord traveling extensively for more than 12 years working with SOWERS, Christian RV Volunteers. Recent winters were spent in Davenport, Florida.

Survivors include two daughters, Cherilyn (Craig) Zuber of Elida and Brenda (Bill) Thorsby of Charleston, South Carolina; a son-in-law, Tim Maas of Fort Jennings; seven grandchildren, Laura (Josh) Hertenstein of St. Marys, Diane (Jim) Mason of Mt. Blanchard, David (Julianna) Zuber of Lima, Jason (Tina) Sevitz of Charleston, South Carolina, Bryan (Angela) Sevitz of Van Wert, Tyler (Destini) Thorsby and Trevor (Harley) Thorsby, both of South Carolina; a brother, Jack (Ruth Ann) Boley of Van Wert; a sister, Mary Ellen Kierns of Van Wert, and 32 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kris Maas, and seven brothers, Jim, Eugene, Lee, Paul, Donald, Vernon and Kenneth Boley.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, January 23, at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services Shawnee Chapel in Lima and from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, at Lima Baptist Temple with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Christian School.

