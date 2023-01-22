A number of firefighters spent Saturday night and Sunday morning battling a massive blaze at a hay barn at a dairy farm on Richey Road, just south of Wren Landeck Road. Ohio City Fire and EMS was the first to respond at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday, and mutual aid in the form of manpower and tankers was provided Willshire, Wren and Rockford fire departments. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well. No animals were in the steel structure. The barn was still smoldering as of late Sunday afternoon. Ohio City Fire Chief Brandon Bowen was not available for comment. The VW independent will have more details as they become available. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent