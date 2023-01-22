Dog license deadline rapidly approaching
A reminder that dog owners in Van Wert County have until January 31 to purchase dog licenses for 2023. All dogs three months or older are required to have a license.
Dog licenses are $17 each and may be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:
- Van Wert County Auditor’s Office Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse
- Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway
- Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. Route 127, Van Wert
- Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City
- Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy
- Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire
Dog tags may also be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/. A convenience fee will apply.
A penalty of $17 per one-year tag must be paid in addition to license cost and fee for licenses purchased for dogs after January 31.
A three-year tag for $51 and lifetime dog tags for $170 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for kennel licenses is an extra $85 if purchased after January 31.
