Dog license deadline rapidly approaching

VW independent staff

A reminder that dog owners in Van Wert County have until January 31 to purchase dog licenses for 2023. All dogs three months or older are required to have a license.

Dog licenses are $17 each and may be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway

Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. Route 127, Van Wert

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire



Dog tags may also be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/. A convenience fee will apply.

A penalty of $17 per one-year tag must be paid in addition to license cost and fee for licenses purchased for dogs after January 31.

A three-year tag for $51 and lifetime dog tags for $170 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for kennel licenses is an extra $85 if purchased after January 31.