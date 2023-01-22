On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM for the week of January 23, 2023. All games will air live and games are subject to change.

WKSD

Thursday, January 26 – Ayersville at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 27 – Antwerp at Ayersville (boys)

Saturday, January 28 – Hicksville at Crestview (boys)

WERT

Tuesday, January 24 – Parkway at Van Wert (boys)

Friday, January 27 – Van Wert at Shawnee (boys)