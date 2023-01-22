OSHP troopers involved in area chase

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in a high speed chase in Paulding County last week.

At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, January 20, troopers joined a pursuit that started in Williams County and went into Defiance and Paulding counties. The chase began after an attempted stop for loud exhaust and it ended when the driver, Ethan Reed, 18, of Bluff City, Tennessee, lost control of his Honda Civic, went off the road and became stuck in a field in the vicinity of Paulding County Road 48 and Township Road 33 near Payne.

The highway patrol noted speeds reached 115 miles per hour during the chase.

Reed was charged with fleeing and eluding, a third degree felony, and was taken to the Paulding County Jail. Two passengers in the car were not charged.