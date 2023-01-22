VW independent HS hoops roundup

Crestview 60 Celina 35

CONVOY — It was a recipe for a sizable win.

No. 5 Crestview enjoyed a 58 percent shooting night, a 24-14 rebounding advantage and committed just four turnovers on the way to a 60-35 win over Celina on Saturday.

The Knights were 16-of-27 from two point range and 9-of-16 from beyond the three point arc, with Gavin Etzler and Nate Lichtle each converting four treys.

Crestview jumped out to a 19-5 first quarter lead, with Litchle draining two triples and Etzler scoring five points. The duo each added two triples in the second quarter to help boost the lead to 33-15. Nasir Easterling had a crowd pleasing slam dunk in the second quarter. Six different Knight players registered in the scorebook in the third quarter and Crestview led 46-27 entering the final stanza.

Etzler and Lichtle each finished with 14 points, while Easterling, Wren Sheets and Conner Sheets each tallied six. Kaiden Werntz led Celina with 11 points.

The Knights will host Ada on Friday and Hicksville on Saturday.

Parkway 38 Lincolnview 35

ROCKFORD — Trailing 21-17 at halftime, Parkway rallied for a 38-35 win over Lincolnview on Saturday. The victory snapped a seven game losing streak by Parkway.

Lincolnview led 11-6 after one quarter, with Cal Evans scoring five points in the period. Parkway’s Trent Rollins scored six of his game high 17 points in the second quarter. The Panthers went on to hold the Lancers to just seven points in the third and fourth quarters.

Evans, Austin Bockrath, and Kreston Tow each scored 11 points for the Lancers, who shot 14-of-32 from the floor and 2-of-3 from the foul line. The Panthers were 13-of-31 from the floor and 7-of-12 from the free throw line. Parkway’s Trent Rollins led all scorers with 17 points.

Parkway (5-10) will play at Van Wert on Tuesday, then will travel to Marion Local on Friday. Lincolnview (1-14) will host Allen East on Friday and Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Coldwater 54 Van Wert 52

COLDWATER — The Cougars suffered their second two point loss in as many nights and the fifth loss by two this season, 54-52 at Coldwater on Saturday.

Van Wert led 13-11 after one quarter, with Aidan Pratt scoring seven of his game high 23 points in the period. Pratt added seven more in the second quarter and the Cougars carried a 26-25 lead into halftime.

Coldwater’s Justin Kaup put in eight points in the third quarter, while Marcel Blasingame and Evan Harlemert each hit a trey. Pratt accounted for six of Van Wert’s seven points in the quarter.

The Cavaliers led 41-36 early in the fourth quarter but the Cougars rallied to lead twice, 44-43 and 47-46 on a trey by AJ Proffitt. However, a triple by Brady Lefeld put Coldwater ahead for good, 49-47, then the Cavaliers used the free throw line to secure the win. The Cougars got off a three-ball attempt at the buzzer but it was off the mark.

Rebounding was a big factor in the game – the Cavaliers controlled the boards 40-21, with Luke Schwieterman pulled down 12 and adding 10 points. Kaup led Coldwater (9-5) with 13 points.

Van Wert (8-6) will host Parkway on Tuesday then will travel to Shawnee on Friday.