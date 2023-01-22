VW independent wrestling roundup

Van Wert hosts duals

Van Wert finished as the runner-up behind Versailles at the inaugural Graig Pollock Memorial Team Duals on Saturday.

The Cougars defeated Hicksville 82-0 and Crestview 54-27, then fell in the finals to Versailles, 56-18. Joaquin Estrada, Matthew Dunno and Morgein Bigham were undefeated on the day. Estrada (106) earned a 5-3 decision over Trey Huber of Versailles in the first place match. Dunno (113) pinned Sam DeLand of Versailles in 3:57 and Bigham (165) won a 4-0 decision over Logan Nerderman in the finals.

Crestview finished fourth after defeating Evergreen 30-15, then falling to Van Wert and Spencerville 48-15.

Evergreen, Hicksville, Lima Central Catholic, Oregon Clay and Toledo Woodward also participated on Saturday.

Lincolnview competes at Van Buren

VAN BUREN — Lincolnview finished 20th out of 32 teams at the Van Buren Invitational on Saturday.

The highest placers for the Lancers were Joe Sawyer (fifth, 126) and Tyler Ulrey (sixth, 285).