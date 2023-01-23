NWS issues Winter Storm Watch for area

VW independent staff

National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire region, including Van Wert County, from 4 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 25. A Winter Storm Watch is usually issued 48 hours ahead of a Winter Storm Warning.

Snow is expected to begin Tuesday night will overspread the area early Wednesday morning and likely be accompanied by areas of blowing and drifting snow by afternoon causing reduced visibility.

The current forecast calls for heavy snow accumulations of 5-8 inches. Travel could be very difficult and the National Weather Service said hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes.