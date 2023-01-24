Local SWCD selling seedlings, fish

VW independent staff/submitted information

The ongoing sale of seedlings and fish has been announced by the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District.

The deadline to purchase seedlings is March 31. The seedlings are available in packets of ten at a minimal cost.

The following seedling species are available: Norway Spruce, Sugar Maple, Red Osier Dogwood, Colorado Blue Spruce, Swamp White Oak, Black Cherry, Black Walnut, Black Chokeberry, Pin Oak, Bur Oak, Eastern White Pine, American Arborvitae, Paw, Paw, Austrian Pine, and Red Bud.

Two seed packets are available. They include: Wildflower Seed and Butterfly/Hummingbird Seed. The 1 oz. Wildflower Seed contains 15-16 different annual and perennial species adapted for this area and will cover 300 square feet. The 1 oz. Butterfly/Hummingbird Seed contains 10-13 annual and perennial varieties and will cover 300 square feet.

This program is open to the public. Order forms are available in the SWCD Office, 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert, or at www.vanwertswcd.org. You may also call 419.238.9591 or email rebekkah.dowler@nacdnet.net. Orders will be accepted until Friday, March 31. The delivery date is late April. Payment (cash or check) is required when placing the order.

In addition, the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish fingerlings. The types of fish available are: largemouth bass, blue gill, channel catfish, shellcracker, black crappie, yellow perch, black fat head minnow and white amur. The fish sale is an opportunity for pond owners to stock or re-stock the ponds at a reasonable cost.

Orders will be accepted until April 28. Payment is expected when placing the order. The fish will be delivered to the SWCD office at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Stocking recommendations for a one acre pond are 100 largemouth bass, 500 blue gill, 100 channel catfish, 500-1000 fat head minnow. White amur recommendations are based on the amount of weed cover in the pond. If the pond has 20-40 pecent vegetation the recommendation is 10 amur, while above 40 percent weed cover the recommendation is 15 amur.

Orders will be boxed and ready at the time of delivery. Order forms are available in the office, on the website listed above or by emailing rebekkah.dowler@nacdnet.net.