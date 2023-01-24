New care cabinet…

Free help is now available to anyone in need of personal hygiene products. Many communities have free pantries of food, library books, etc., but HB Salon owner Alex Giessler and her employees came up with the idea of a similar pantry filled with personal hygiene products. They shared the idea via Instagram on a Friday evening and asked for donations. By Monday, nearly $400 had been raised to purchase a cabinet. Once it arrived, it was dropped it off at Van Wert High School where the Art Club under direction of Emilie Lewis painted it. HB Salon, 706 W. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, always accepts donations of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, feminine hygiene products, styling tools, toothpaste, deodorant and basic personal care items. Donations can be dropped off in the salon or inside the cabinet itself. The cabinet is stocked weekly and almost always is emptied over the weekend. Photo submitted