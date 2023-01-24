Retiring board members…

The United Way of Van Wert County recognized retiring board members at a recent meeting. Kim Bruns of WOCAP has been involved with the organization for many years and served as the campaign chair in 2020, which while enduring hardships of the pandemic, was a record-breaking campaign year. Melissa Clouse of Braun Ambulances worked closely with the United Way by volunteering at many events including Day of Caring and Fiesta Fun Friday. Karen Lautzenheiser of HCF Management served as Day of Caring Chair and as a member at-large on the executive board. Amber Davis of Red Oak Realty has been a great sponsor and volunteer to many United Way events, and she has found ways to give back to the community throughout her career. Pictured are Amber Davis, Kim Bruns, and Melissa Clouse receiving their board member plaques from United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. Photos submitted