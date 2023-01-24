Winter Storm Warning issued by NWS

VW independent staff

The Winter Storm Watch issued by National Weather Service Indiana is now a Winter Storm Warning for the entire region, including Van Wert County. The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 25.

Snow will spread rapidly north early Wednesday with rapid accumulations before 12 p.m. The heaviest snow should end by late afternoon, although some blowing and drifting snow in open areas is likely to persist into the evening hours.

The National Weather Service said to expect between 5-8 inches of snow. Travel could be very difficult, and hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes.