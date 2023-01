County’s jobless rate below Ohio average

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Van Wert County had the state’s sixth lowest unemployment rate in December, according to figures provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The county’s jobless rate was 2.7 percent, the same as Paulding and Hancock counties. Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest employment rate in December, 2.1 percent. The statewide average was 3.6 percent.