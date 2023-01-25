Crestview, Lincolnview girls post wins

VW independent sports

Crestview 46 Shawnee 37

LIMA — Cali Gregory scored 27 points and Crestview’s defense held Shawnee to single digits in each of three quarters to help the Knights defeat Shawnee 46-27 on Tuesday.

Gregory scored 10 points in the first quarter and Crestview led 13-8 at the end of the period, then 25-16 at halftime. She added 13 more in the third quarter to increase Crestview’s lead to 41-28. Laci McCoy had nine rebounds in the win.

Crestview (12-4) will travel to Ada on Thursday.

Lincolnview 53 Delphos St. John’s 51

DELPHOS — Keira Breese poured in 26 points, including a pair of fourth quarter treys and Lincolnview edged Delphos St. John’s 53-51 on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays led 17-12 after the first quarter, with Emma Will and Abby Kerner combining for 16 points. All of Lincolnview’s points came on triples, including a pair by Makayla Jackman. The Lancers exploded for 21 points in the second quarter, including 12 by Breese and Lincolnview took a 33-29 lead into halftime. Emerson Walker drained a pair of third quarter treys and Lincolnview led 42-40 entering the final period.

Walker finished with 12 points and Jackman added 11. Will led Delphos St. John’s with 23 points and Kerner tallied 20.

Lincolnview (10-8) will play at Allen East on Thursday while Delphos St. John’s (4-14) will travel to Minster.