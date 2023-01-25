Klopfenstein gets committee assignment

COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens has appointed State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) as vice-chair of the Agriculture Committee during the 135th General Assembly.

“Farming is my livelihood, so it is a true honor to be assigned as the vice-chair of the House Agriculture Committee,” Klopfenstein said. “I look forward to working on agriculturally focused legislation that will help shape the future of farming in Ohio.”

Klopfenstein has been farming his property in Paulding County for more than 43 years. He was a state committee member of the USDA Farm Service Agency and a member of the Ohio Soybean Association, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association and Ohio Farm Bureau. He is a former chairman of the Pauling County Extension Advisory Committee.

He was elected last November to the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 82nd House District, which includes of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.

“Ohio House members come from all sorts of backgrounds and each present a unique skillset,” Stephens said. “I am confident in our members’ ability to use their expertise to produce strong policies for Ohio.”

