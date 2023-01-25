Lancers, Panthers split bowling match

VW independent sports

Lincolnview and Parkway split in varsity bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday, with the Lancer boys winning 2163-2307, and the Panthers girls recording a 2166-1962.

Preston Bugh led Lincolnview with a 139-232-371 series, followed by Warren Mason (201-162-363), Jared Boughan (187-129-316), Evan Elling (145-145-290) and Grayden Clay (135-133-268). Parkway was led by Jacob Hague (151-194-345), followed by Jack Wagner (165-174-339), Corey Stachler (125-202-327), Mathew Roberts (128-158-286) and Nathan Perry (119).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview’s Leigha Shatzer was the high scorer 179-138-317), followed by Jenna Corzine (136-136-272), Abby Dannenfelser (133-136-269), Leigha Bendele (125-122-247) and Zoey Tracy (147). The Panthers were led by Jacie Waters (150-195-345), Breanna Berry (134-186-320), Allison Heitkamp (157-150-307), Ruby Bennett (130) and Ashlynn Muhlenkamp (107).