The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

Lancers, Panthers split bowling match

VW independent sports

Lincolnview and Parkway split in varsity bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday, with the Lancer boys winning 2163-2307, and the Panthers girls recording a 2166-1962.

Preston Bugh led Lincolnview with a 139-232-371 series, followed by Warren Mason (201-162-363), Jared Boughan (187-129-316), Evan Elling (145-145-290) and Grayden Clay (135-133-268). Parkway was led by Jacob Hague (151-194-345), followed by Jack Wagner (165-174-339), Corey Stachler (125-202-327), Mathew Roberts (128-158-286) and Nathan Perry (119).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview’s Leigha Shatzer was the high scorer 179-138-317), followed by Jenna Corzine (136-136-272), Abby Dannenfelser (133-136-269), Leigha Bendele (125-122-247) and Zoey Tracy (147). The Panthers were led by Jacie Waters (150-195-345), Breanna Berry (134-186-320), Allison Heitkamp (157-150-307), Ruby Bennett (130) and Ashlynn Muhlenkamp (107).

POSTED: 01/25/23 at 4:36 am. FILED UNDER: Sports