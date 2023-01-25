ODOT ready to fight winter storm

VW independent staff/submitted information

A well-publicized storm system has arrived in northwest Ohio and it’s expected to bring several inches of snow and winds. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire area until 8 p.m. tonight.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) is preparing for the following:

Accumulations of 5-9 inches are expected.

Wind gusts are estimated to be 25-30 miles per hour, with sustained winds of 15-20 miles per hour.

A break in the storm could occur at approximately noon today before another period of lesser snowfall begins.

“We could see snowfall rates of an inch to an inch and a half per hour,” said Rod Nuveman, highway management administrator for ODOT District 1, based in Lima. “This will be a wet snow, but with the winds we do expect some blowing and drifting to occur.”

Motorists are reminded to be aware that ODOT trucks travel at slower speeds and to give them plenty of space to work. Last winter, ODOT plow trucks statewide were struck 62 times. So far this year, 21 plow strikes have occurred.