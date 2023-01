Winter storm prompts local closings

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Courthouse and the Annex are closed today (Wednesday) due to the inclement weather.

In addition, the Van Wert County Health Department is closed today. In case of an emergency involving the health department, contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department at 419.238.3866 and they will contact health department staff.

Van Wert Municipal Court is closing at noon today.