YWCA hosting Pound and Pour event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be holding Pound Out Human Trafficking – Ladies Night Pound and Pour fundraiser on Tuesday January 31 at Elks Lodge 1197, Van Wert. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the “Pound” workout beginning at 6 p.m. Funds raised will support survivor services programs at the YWCA.

Pound is a workout class consisting of drumming, cardio and strength training using the rhythm of popular music to drive the exercise session. The workout is highly modifiable and can meet the needs of all people along the fitness spectrum. Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator and certified Pound instructor, will lead the class for the evening.

“Pound can be modified for each individual’s fitness level to be more or less intense. Participants may increase or decrease impact and all movements can be modified for those who might suffer from joint or back issues,” Schaufelberger said. “Men are more than welcome to participate but women typically gravitate toward this type of workout and grabbing a group of friends for a ladies night out makes it even more fun,”

Ladies are invited to grab some friends for a night out, participate in the workout and then convene in the Elks Lodge after for “recovery drink” specials and food. This event is by donation and anyone donating $10 or more will receive a $3 drink chip toward their choice of beverage. Spots are limited so those wishing to reserve a spot may do so for free here or by contacting Schaufelberger via email at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

Raffle tickets will be available for a prize package valued at $125. The prize package includes a $25 wine basket from 2 EE’s winery and $100 of gift cards from Baker Street. Tickets may also be purchased online for the raffle.

The YWCA is a United Way agency and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.