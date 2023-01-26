Jones to perform with All-State Choir

Submitted information

Mackenzie Jones, a four-year member of the Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department, has been selected to perform in Columbus on Friday, February 3, as a member of the Ohio Music Education Association’s 2023 All-State Choir.

Mackenzie Jones

Jones, the daughter of Major Jim and Laura Jones, is a senior at Van Wert High School. She sings soprano in Concert Choir and the Select Acapella Choir. She also serves as Concert Choir President. She participated in the 2022 OMEA District III Honors Choir and has received superior vocal ratings at OMEA Solo and Ensemble contests.

Mackenzie is also a member of the Van Wert High School band program serving as field commander and first chair alto saxophone. She actively participates in the Van Wert High School Theatre program, National Honor Society, FCA, Service Pack, Beta Club, and German Club. She is a Junior Rotarian, Van Wert High School’s 2023 Peony pageant representative, attends and volunteers at Lifehouse Church, and is a honor roll student and academic award winner.

Approximately 150 of the best high school vocalists from across Ohio will perform at the OMEA State Convention held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center at 8 p.m. Friday, February 3. The 2023 All-State Choir will be directed by Dr. Julie Yu, Professor of Music and Co-Director of Choral Studies at Kansas State University.